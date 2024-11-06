Chicago police seek man after multiple robberies on North Side

Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed several businesses in the West Ridge, Rogers Park, and Winnemac neighborhoods.

In each incident, the suspect entered the small retail businesses, approached the victims and said, "Give me money." It also appeared as if he was holding a weapon in his jacket.

The robberies occurred at the following locations and times:

1900 block of West Peterson Avenue on October 2 at 7:06 p.m. (West Ridge)

6300 block of North Clark Street on October 8 at 4:37 a.m. (Rogers Park)

4800 block of North Ashland Avenue on October 8 at 11:00 p.m. (Winnemac)

1900 block of West Peterson Avenue on October 16 at 9:12 p.m. (West Ridge)

2100 block of West Devon Avenue on October 18 at 7:27 p.m. (West Ridge)

The suspect is described as a man dressed in black pants and a black coat. He was also seen wearing a light blue knit cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.