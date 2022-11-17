Chicago police seek suspects in Brighton Park robberies

Chicago police are looking for two Hispanic men in connection to four recent robberies in Brighton Park on Chicago's South Side.

Two armed men have been robbing victims at gunpoint in the past month.

The incidents happened at the following locations and times:

In the 4400 block of South Western Avenue on Oct. 23 at 5:30 a.m.

In the 4600 Block of South Talman Avenue on Nov. 6 at 1:04 a.m.

In the 4600 Block of South Talman Avenue on Nov. 11 at 11:46 a.m.

In the 4400 Block of South Sacramento Avenue on Nov. 12 at 2:20 a.m.

Police say the men possibly fled the scenes in a dark-colored, older-model sedan.

The suspects are in their earlier 20s and were both wearing black hooded sweatshirts. One of the men is 5'5-5'8 and about 180 lbs. The other is 5'-5'3 and about 150 lbs.

If you have any information about any of the incidents, contact Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8384.