Second man arrested in connection with shooting death of Chicago Police Ofc. Krystal Rivera

The Brief A second man was arrested in connection with the police pursuit that led to the shooting death of CPD Ofc. Krystal Rivera on June 5. Rivera was accidentally shot and killed by her partner while they chased after the suspect into a South Side building. Jaylin Arnold, 27, was charged with armed violence and other gun charges in connection with the encounter.



A second man was arrested in connection with the police pursuit that led to the accidental shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera.

Jaylin Arnold, 27, was charged with armed violence, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and drug possession, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jaylin Arnold

What we know:

Rivera was shot and killed on June 5 while chasing a suspect on the South Side, police said.

She and her partner had stopped a man who ran into a building in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in Chatham, police said.

Police said on Saturday that Arnold was the suspect officers encountered on June 5.

During the chase, officers encountered another man armed with a gun. That man was later identified as Adrian Rucker.

Rucker allegedly pointed the gun in the officers’ direction. Rivera’s partner fired their gun and unintentionally hit her in the back. She later died.

Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera | Provided

Arnold was arrested last Thursday in the 7500 block of S. Vernon Avenue for a parole violation. Police said he allegedly had narcotics on him at the time of his arrest.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

Rucker fled the scene but was later arrested. He was charged earlier this month with armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of fraudulent identification, and drug possession.