Chicago police fire shots at juvenile on South Side while responding to ShotSpotter alert: COPA

Video of an officer-involved shooting on Chicago's South Side in late January was released as the incident remains under investigation.

Three on-duty Chicago police officers responded to the 8500 block of South Winchester Avenue on Jan. 25 at 11:30 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter notification.

The officers arrived in a marked squad car and observed an individual, later identified as a minor, standing near a residence. When one of the officers got out of the squad car, they heard a loud bang and discharged their weapon in the direction of the juvenile.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) later determined that the noise was fireworks.

***WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT***

"COPA can confirm that a firearm was not used against the officers," said COPA First Deputy Chief Administrator, Ephraim Eaddy.

The minor was not struck by gunfire. No weapons were recovered at the scene and no charges are pending.

Police initially reported that the individual was an adult and that he had fired at officers.

The officer was placed on administrative duty for 30 days after the shooting.