Chicago woman allegedly admitted to pulling trigger of gun in direction of police officers

A Chicago woman allegedly admitted to pulling the trigger of a gun in the direction of Chicago police last month.

Lynn Resendez, 41, was arrested on Monday in the 9800 block of South Avenue L after she was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 2 incident, according to Chicago police. She has been charged with three felonies including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Around 2 a.m., officers discovered a male and female in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue while responding to a report of a person with a gun, police said.

When officers arrived, the female - now identified as Resendez - pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger in the direction of officers, who then fired back. Officials said nobody was wounded, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Lynn Resendez (CPD)

Body camera footage released on Oct. 18 captured officers telling Resendez to show her hands before she pulled the trigger.

Police said Resendez fled the area and the male was questioned but was later released.

The two officers involved were transported to a local hospital as a precaution and have been placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

The incident remains under investigation by the Civilians Office of Police Accountability.