No threat found after Chicago police SWAT team swarms Northwestern Hospital in Streeterville

A Chicago police SWAT team swarmed Northwestern Hospital in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood on Sunday night, but Northwestern said a couple hours later that no threat had been found.

Chicago police responded to the Feinberg Building at 251 East Huron around 8:30 p.m. The emergency room was put on lockdown.

In a statement issued around 10:25 p.m., Northwestern said "Earlier this evening, Northwestern Memorial Hospital was placed on an Armed Intruder alert. Hospital Security, Chicago Police Department and Northwestern University Police responded promptly and confirmed there is no active threat. At this time, the hospital has resumed normal operations."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

