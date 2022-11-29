2 Chicago police officers injured after Jeep crashes into CPD vehicle in South Loop: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago Police Department vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the South Loop Tuesday night.
At about 8:30 p.m., a CPD vehicle was struck by a black Jeep in the 1600 block of South State Street, police said.
Two police officers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The CPD vehicle is believed to be not drivable.
No further details were immediately known.