Chicago police warn about 10+ robberies on the Northwest Side this weekend

Chicago police said that 11 people have been robbed on the city's Northwest Side this weekend.

The robberies happened in the Logan Square, Belmont Central, Austin, Avondale, and Irving Park neighborhoods.

Police said the suspects get out of a car, threaten the victims with a handgun, and steal their wallets, cash and phones. In two incidents, the robbers hit the victims in the face.

The robberies happened on the:

2400 Block of North Milwaukee Ave on July 7, 12:53 a.m.

2600 Block of North Central Ave on July 7, 1 a.m.

1800 Block of North Cicero Ave on July 7, 6:19 a.m.

1800 Block of North LeClaire Ave on July 7, 6:25 a.m.

1700 Block of North Normandy Ave on July 8, 4:20 p.m.

1900 Block of North Leavitt Ave on July 8, 7:57 p.m.

3600 Block of North California Ave on July 9, 12:12 a.m.

3200 Block of West Montrose Ave on July 9, 1:58 a.m.

4500 Block of North Keokuk Ave on July 9, 3:17 a.m.

2300 Block of North California Ave on July 9, 5 a.m.

3100 Block of West North Ave on July 9, @5:10 a.m.

Chicago police offered this advice to keep yourself safe:

Be aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar or suspicious people in your area.

Walk with groups of individuals and do not carry large sums of money.

Do not try to rationalize with or confront offenders, it could lead to possible injury

Park in well-lit areas and in areas where there is pedestrian and vehicular traffic

Notify neighbors of this crime pattern.

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) and involved vehicles.

If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 746-7394