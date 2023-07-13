Police issue warning after 15 armed robberies across Chicago this week

Chicago police said at least 15 people have been robbed at gunpoint in a span of three days this week.

The robberies happened in the West Loop, Mayfair, West Rogers Park, Uptown, Albany Park, and North Mayfair neighborhoods.

Police said the suspects get out of a car, threaten the victims with a handgun, and steal their wallets, cash and phones. In several incidents, the robbers hit the victims in the face with the guns.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Madison Street

At 3:17 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of North Keokuk Avenue

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of West Norwood Street

At 4:02 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Peterson Avenue

At 4:19 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of North Oakley Avenue

At 4:22 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of North Claremont Avenue

At 6:25 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue

At 4:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Devon Avenue

At 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of North Western Avenue

At 4:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of North Broadway

At 4:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue

At 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue on July 11 at 5:00 a.m.

At 5:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of North Elston Avenue

At 5:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of North Elston Avenue

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspects are described as 18 to 25 years old, wearing all dark clothing and black ski masks.

If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 746-7394.