Chicago police warn South Side residents after recent armed robbery spree

Chicago police are warning residents across several neighborhoods of a string of recent armed robberies.

The robberies happened over a span four hours Tuesday morning in the Bridgeport, Brighton Park, Heart of Chicago, Pilsen, Back of the Yards, East Hyde Park, and Logan Square neighborhoods.

Police said a group of three to seven males approached the victims at a gas station, took their property at gunpoint, and then fled the scene in a silver/gray Hyundai Sonata.

The crimes happened Tuesday morning at the following times and locations:

400 block of West Pershing Road at 2:50 a.m.

2800 block of West 47th Street at 4:10 a.m.

2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue at 4:20 a.m.

4600 block of South Western Avenue at 4:30 a.m.

1000 block of West 18th Street at 4:55 a.m.

1100 block of West 47th Street at 5 a.m.

4900 block of South Chicago Beach Drive at 5:25 a.m.

1600 block of East 50th Place at 5:30 a.m.

800 block of West 16th Street at 5:40 a.m.

3500 block of West Cortland Street 6:05 a.m.

The suspects are described as wearing all black clothing and ski masks.

If you have any information, contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.