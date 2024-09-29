Chicago police warn residents of citywide armed robbery spree
CHICAGO - Chicago police warned residents of a recent string of armed robberies and carjackings in neighborhoods across the city this weekend.
At least eight armed robberies were reported between 2 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.
In each incident, two to four masked offenders robbed the victims of their property, including their cars, at gunpoint or broke into businesses by shattering the front windows.
The crimes happened at the following times and locations:
- On Sept. 28 at 2:20 a.m. in the 8100 Block of South Calumet
- On Sept. 28 between 3 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. in the 8400 Block of South Stony Island Avenue
- On Sept. 28 at 5:40 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. in the 2100 Block of South Archer Avenue
- On Sept. 28 at 6:03 a.m. in the 2400 Block of North Clark Street
- On Sept. 28 at 6:48 a.m. in the 900 Block of West Diversey Parkway
- On Sept. 29 at 2:49 a.m. in the 6300 Block of West Irving Park Road
- On Sept. 29 at 3:57 a.m. in the 1700 Block of West 87th Street
- On Sept. 29 at 4:18 a.m. in the 9900 Block of South Western Avenue
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two at (312) 747-8273.