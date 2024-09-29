Chicago police warn residents of citywide armed robbery spree

Chicago police warned residents of a recent string of armed robberies and carjackings in neighborhoods across the city this weekend.

At least eight armed robberies were reported between 2 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

In each incident, two to four masked offenders robbed the victims of their property, including their cars, at gunpoint or broke into businesses by shattering the front windows.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

On Sept. 28 at 2:20 a.m. in the 8100 Block of South Calumet

On Sept. 28 between 3 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. in the 8400 Block of South Stony Island Avenue

On Sept. 28 at 5:40 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. in the 2100 Block of South Archer Avenue

On Sept. 28 at 6:03 a.m. in the 2400 Block of North Clark Street

On Sept. 28 at 6:48 a.m. in the 900 Block of West Diversey Parkway

On Sept. 29 at 2:49 a.m. in the 6300 Block of West Irving Park Road

On Sept. 29 at 3:57 a.m. in the 1700 Block of West 87th Street

On Sept. 29 at 4:18 a.m. in the 9900 Block of South Western Avenue

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two at (312) 747-8273.