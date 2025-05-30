Chicago police warn of recent burglaries in St. Ben's, Palmer and Logan Square

The Brief Within the 14th and 19th districts, there have been recent residential robberies of buildings undergoing construction. The offender(s) gains access to the building or unit via the rear or patio door; in one case, via an unlocked door while workers were present. A description of the person or people involved with these crimes is unknown at this time.



Chicago police are warning of a recent string of residential burglaries in the St. Ben's, Palmer and Logan Square neighborhoods.

What we know:

Within the 14th and 19th Districts, there have been recent residential robberies of buildings undergoing construction, according to authorities.

The offender(s) gains access to the building or unit through the rear or patio door. In one incident, the offender(s) gained entry via an unlocked door while workers were present, police said.

In the other two incidents, the offender(s) kicked open the doors. Once inside, the offender(s) stole copper piping and tools.

In the incident where the offender(s) gained entry via an unlocked door, one of the workers saw a moving truck driving away. It is unclear whether the truck was involved with the theft.

Incident times and locations:

3900 Block of North Hamilton Ave on May 16, 2025 @ 5:00PM (St. Ben's)

2800 Block of W Shakespeare Av on May 23, 2025 @ 6:00 PM (Palmer Square)

2600 Block of North Mozart St on May 24, 2025 @ 4:00 PM (Logan Square)

2100 Block of North Mozart St on May 24, 2025 @ 6:00 PM (Palmer Square)

What we don't know:

A description of the person or people involved with these crimes is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Be aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar or suspicious people

If possible, install video surveillance cameras on exterior buildings/garages/gangways

Make sure all outside gates and interior windows and doors are properly secured

Do not try to rationalize or confront offender(s). It could lead to possible injury

Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional and recording

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) and involved vehicles.

If you have any information, contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8263, Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-739 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JJ260602, JJ267484, JJ273642, JJ273484.