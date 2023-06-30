A look back at the career of Chicago political reporter Mike Flannery

"I’ve come to the conclusion that Mike Flannery should not retire, the reasons — the case files he has stored up here," said legendary TV broadcaster Bill Kurtis while pointing to his head. "His legacy is five decades of excellence."

A die hard history buff, passionate voice, and fiery perspective now drops the mic.

"When I got to Chicago, to be a journalist, I was like a kid in the candy store," said Flannery in a previous interview.

"Mike, congrats on a great career. I’ve always admired your brilliance and institutional memory," CBS2 Anchor Jim Williams said.

Born in the nation’s capital and son of a World War II veteran, a young Flannery arrived in Chicago in the 1970s. He was first hired by the Chicago Sun-Times covering City Hall. Chicago’s CBS2 News was his next employer and like many rookie reporters, there were a few rough spots along the way. But once Flannery learned his voice, a political beast was born.

Highlights of his career include extensive coverage of Mayor Richard J. Daley, the great snow of 1979, Mayor Jane Burns massive upset win, Chicago’s first African American Mayor Harold Washington, the City Council wars, and also Richard M. Daley.

Flannery spent 30 years at Channel 2 covering the top political headlines locally and nationally.

"I’m told by editors that he drove them crazy putting stories together at the last minute, but Mike was one of the best. It was wonderful competing with him, and Mike, best of everything," said former ABC7 political reporter Andy Shaw.

"After 50 years of Mike Flannery beating me up unmercifully on TV, I finally get the last word. Thanks Mike, you’re a great journalist and friend," said Senator Dick Durbin.

"As I’ve said frequently about you, you remember things from 50 years ago than I remember from 50 minutes ago," said ABC7 reporter Craig Wall.

Signing on to FOX 32 in 2010, Flannery’s first day on the job included covering the corruption trial of former Governor Rod Blagojevich.

"He’s super curious. He asks everybody questions all the time. He values everyone’s opinion. He knows what he doesn’t know. He’s one of the best journalists I’ve ever worked with," said former FOX 32 anchor Robin Robinson.

Whether traveling to cover Pope Frances in Rome or with then-Senator Barack Obama on the campaign trail, especially on election night, Flannery kept us all tuned in.

"We’ve learned so much from you. I appreciate your leadership and everything you’ve done for FOX 32 and Chicago. Congrats and all the best," said Matt Piacente, WFLD FOX 32 Vice President of News.

"If there’s a Mt. Rushmore of political reporters, Flannery belongs there front and center. He’s an amazing guy. His work ethic is second to none," FOX 32 anchor Corey McPherrin said.

Mike Flannery on his last day working in news, at FOX 32 Chicago on June 30, 2023.

FOX 32 Anchor Dawn Hasbrouck said she’s going to miss his mic checks.

"He always says, ‘blah blah blah Blagojevich, talk talk talk.’ That’s what he says every time, but Mike I’m gonna miss you. You are great."

"I love Flannery Fired Up and I was hoping before you left I'd get to host it one day," FOX 32 anchor and reporter Tia Ewing said.

Flannery Fired Up launched in 2017. The weekly show attracted every big name in government for an in-depth conversation. Flannery was the booker, producer and host.

"You’ve had an amazing career and I hope you’ll reconsider and come back. We need you, always needed you, now more so than ever," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, "Thank you Mike. We didn’t always agree but you were always a professional."

Seventeen miles south of downtown Chicago is the historic Beverly neighborhood. Whether enjoying his favorite Sicilian red wine at Frankonello’s with wife Marcia or participating in the St. Patrick's Day parade, Flannery raised his three children here and met neighbor and friends of 34 years, John and Mary Merren.

"Pretty much every Sunday night the kids were around our dining room table, especially on holidays. He shared his whole family with us. Cousins, sisters, brothers, mother," the Merren’s said.

At 72-years-old with countless awards, Flannery has interviewed 10 Chicago Mayors, eight Illinois governors and half a dozen US presidents. With plans to travel more and enjoy his grand-children., Flannery’s youngest son says he has quite the legacy.

"Hey dad, I love you so much. I’m so proud of you and everything that you’re leaving, everything you’ve given to us and everything you’ve given to this wonderful city. Thank you for teaching us how to love this city and people around us as well," Patrick Flannery said.