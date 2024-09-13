Chicago prepares for downtown gridlock as Mexican Independence Day celebrations begin

The Brief Chicago anticipates heavy traffic and late-night car caravans for Mexican Independence Day weekend. Increased police presence and "no parking" signs are in place; rolling street closures may occur. El Grito Fest returns to Grant Park with tickets starting at $10.



Chicago is bracing for gridlock traffic downtown as Mexican Independence Day celebrations get underway.

A full slate of events is planned for the weekend. With several activities on the calendar for Saturday and Sunday, late-night car caravans are expected beginning Friday.

There's already a heightened police presence near Grant Park and temporary "no parking" signs are posted.

If needed, the Chicago Office-Emergency Management will implement rolling street closures. In that case, residents and workers will still be able to access their homes and jobs at various entry points.

Meanwhile, in Grant Park, crews are putting the final touches on the setup for El Grito Fest, which is back after more than a decade.

"This is a collaboration with a couple of groups and the Chamber of Commerce to bring back El Grito where it belongs – downtown," said Jaime Di Paulo, the president and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "You look at the data and Hispanics, especially Mexicans, are the majority of the city. So why not have a festival right where the tire meets the road, which is downtown Chicago."

Tickets to the "El Grito" Fest are affordable for the whole family, starting at $10 for a one-day pass. You can learn more here.

