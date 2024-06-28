Chicago Pride Parade steps off Sunday with heightened security, new route

Chicago's Pride Parade is set for this Sunday, and organizers are finalizing logistics and safety plans.

As one of the most well-attended Pride parades in the nation, the Chicago Police Department has spent months preparing for this weekend.

On Sunday, more than a million participants and parade-goers will descend on Lake View.

The parade, which is set to step off at Broadway and Sheridan, will start one hour earlier than last year at 11 a.m. and will be smaller than in previous years. It was capped at 125 entries compared to last year's nearly 200 performers and groups. The decision was made, in part, due to safety and logistical concerns.

According to CPD, the parade has received threats, as in previous years, and they are investigating each one.

CPD has canceled officers' days off to ensure a large police presence along the entire route and to keep other communities throughout the city covered.

Police Superintendent Larry Snelling says they are particularly concerned about what happens after the parade as the night goes on and says vandalism or violence of any kind will not be tolerated.

"If you see something going on within the parade and within the parade route, we would appreciate it if you stopped an officer, passed on that information to an officer on the route, or called 911," Snelling said. "Along the route, you will see pole markers, those pole markers will be a combination of letters and numbers. What that is – it’s going to identify the location of where you are. So if you make a phone call to the police, and you look up and see that marker, we’ll know exactly where you are."

In previous years, the parade kicked off at Broadway and Montrose. But with a new starting point, the parade is also several blocks shorter this year.

It will still come to an end at Sheridan and Diversey.

