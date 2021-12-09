Chicago Public School staff member remembered after dying from COVID-19

A Chicago Public School staff member was remembered Thursday after he died from COVID-19.

SEUI, the union representing the employee, says COVID cases are on the rise in Chicago schools and they are asking for the district to do more.

JonL Bush’s family said he was fully vaccinated and boosted when he died of COVID in November.

Bush worked at Carnegie Elementary School.

His sister said he visited 25 different classrooms a week to work with children.

She believes he contracted COVID at the school.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"We just hope that something happens to prevent this from happening to anyone else," said Dette Bush, JonL’s sister.

In response to the claims, Chicago Public Schools released a statement stating in part, they have "found no evidence of widespread or unchecked in-school transmission" at Carnegie Elementary. They say they’ve provided extensive COVID testing at the school and found infection is currently "very, very low."

Advertisement

The district said an additional deep cleaning was conducted at the school and a vaccination event is scheduled there for next week.