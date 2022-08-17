Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez credits teachers with his success

The CEO of Chicago Public Schools received a big honor from the City Club of Chicago Wednesday.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez came to Chicago from Mexico at the age of five.

He is a graduate of Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen community.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Martinez says his CPS teachers were instrumental in helping him reach his full potential.

"They saw something in me that I could not see myself. Their tough love pushed me to take more advanced classes, and to set ambitious goals for the future," said Martinez.

Martinez also served as the Chief Financial Officer of CPS from 2003 to 2009.