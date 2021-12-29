Chicago Public Schools extends COVID testing deadline for students to Thursday

Chicago Public Schools extended the deadline for students to submit COVID-19 test kits to Thursday ahead of classes resuming on Jan. 3.

The district distributed 150,000 at-home tests to students in areas with high case rates ahead of winter break.

Although voluntary, school officials said COVID testing for students is imperative for maintaining a safe classroom environment coming out of the holidays.

A statement from the school district said some schools will pivot to remote learning if an outbreak is identified.

"We expect that classrooms, and sometimes schools, will be transitioned to remote learning, as we identify and manage the positive cases among staff and students. But we are confident that we can manage those decisions in an agile and responsive way," the statement read.

Students who test positive for COVID are required to quarantine for 10 days

CPS said over 90 percent of its staff are currently vaccinated.

Test kits can be dropped off at city FedEx facilities or the following locations until 5 p.m. Thursday:

