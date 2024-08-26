Expand / Collapse search
CPS prepares for extreme heat as students head back to class

Maggie Duly
Published  August 26, 2024 8:59am CDT
Excessive heat kicks off school year for Chicago students

Students returned to Chicago Public Schools on Monday amid an Excessive Heat Warning.

CHICAGO - As Chicago Public Schools (CPS) welcomed students back to classrooms on Monday, the district took proactive measures to ensure the safety and comfort of students and staff during the anticipated heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s this week, but CPS assured families that all classrooms are equipped with air conditioning. The district's facilities team will be monitoring and addressing any HVAC issues that may arise.

Cook County was issued an Excessive Heat Warning from noon Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

To keep classrooms comfortable, CPS said teachers may draw shades, close doors, and limit the use of electronic devices.

For outdoor athletic activities, the district has canceled all contests and practices on Monday and Tuesday. Students will either participate in indoor training or have their practices canceled.

CPS urged parents to dress their children in lightweight clothing and send them to school with plenty of water. 

Additional heat-related tips and a map of cooling centers in Chicago can be found HERE.

Chicago Public Schools students return to classes amid excessive heat

Students in Chicago are heading back to school as a heatwave hits the city. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said the schools had air conditioning running all weekend so buildings would be cool enough for students this week.