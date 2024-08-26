Chicago cooling centers open amid Excessive Heat Warning

Cooling centers opened up over the weekend as Chicago prepares for record-breaking heat.

The Chicago area will see temperatures in the upper 90s at the beginning of the week with heat indices approaching 115 degrees Tuesday.

The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activated cooling centers at the city’s six community service centers.

The following locations are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24-7 to connect families and residents to emergency shelter.

Residents can also cool off at Chicago Public Library locations during their normal hours, as well as city pools and splash pads.

For those outside of the city, the Cook County Government website offers a complete list of cooling centers in the surrounding area.

During extreme heat, residents are reminded to:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Minimize use of your oven and stove

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing

Take cool baths and showers

For more information about Chicago cooling areas, call 311.