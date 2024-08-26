Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Grundy County, Lake County, DeKalb County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Newton County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County
Heat Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Southern Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, La Salle County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County

Chicago cooling centers open amid Excessive Heat Warning

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 26, 2024 7:44am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago cooling centers open amid extreme heat

Dangerously hot temperatures are expected early this week in the Chicago area. The Garfield Service Center is open 24/7 while the other five city centers are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CHICAGO - Cooling centers opened up over the weekend as Chicago prepares for record-breaking heat. 

The Chicago area will see temperatures in the upper 90s at the beginning of the week with heat indices approaching 115 degrees Tuesday. 

The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activated cooling centers at the city’s six community service centers.

The following locations are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

  • Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street
  • King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
  • North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24-7 to connect families and residents to emergency shelter. 

Chicago weather: Record heat possible today and tomorrow
Chicago weather: Record heat possible today and tomorrow

Chicago should tag 96 degrees today, one degree shy of the record set in 1973.

Residents can also cool off at Chicago Public Library locations during their normal hours, as well as city pools and splash pads

For those outside of the city, the Cook County Government website offers a complete list of cooling centers in the surrounding area. 

During extreme heat, residents are reminded to: 

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open
  • Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle
  • Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water
  • Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs
  • Minimize use of your oven and stove
  • Wear loose, light, cotton clothing
  • Take cool baths and showers

For more information about Chicago cooling areas, call 311.