Chicago Public Schools reports increased enrollment, academic progress

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is celebrating the academic progress and increased enrollment seen across the district this school year.

According to newly released data, both enrollment and attendance have risen across all grade levels, with the most significant growth coming from students in first through fifth grade.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez highlighted the importance of the progress.

"They represent the hopes of and dreams and achievements by thousands of students and families. They represent the hard work of our talented and dedicated school leaders and educators and staff. And they represent our broader commitment to ensuring high quality, rigorous education for every child in Chicago that prepares for their success in college, career and civic life," said Martinez.

This marks the second consecutive year that CPS has experienced enrollment growth.