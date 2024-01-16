Chicago Public Schools to resume classes Wednesday as extreme cold begins to moderate

Chicago Public Schools announced on Tuesday that classes would resume in-person on Wednesday after everything was shut down due to the frigid temperatures plaguing the city.

"We are reaching out to confirm that all CPS schools and office locations WILL be open on Wednesday, January 17, and that classes WILL be in session for all students," CPS said in a statement.

Additionally, CPS says students will not need to make up the day they took off on Tuesday because of extra instructional days that are built into the academic calendar.

This bitter temps have been an abrupt shift from the mild pattern that graced us through almost the first half of meteorological winter. January had zero days with below-average temperatures before last Friday, and December had only two days that dipped below average. We are now in the middle of a stretch of at least nine below-average days that started on Saturday. The good news is we will soon start a stretch of above-average days starting on Monday.

Our Fox Model has highs bouncing back into the teens on Wednesday, near 20 degrees on Thursday and then a reinforcing shot of colder air coming for Friday and Saturday. A big warm up next week means highs back above average on Monday and staying there through at least Friday. Taking into consideration wind chill, next Monday will feel nearly 70 degrees warmer than this past Monday.