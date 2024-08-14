Rising Chicago rent: What's driving the increase and how to save

Renters in Chicago are feeling the pinch as new data shows that rental prices are on the rise across the city.

According to a national report by rental platform Zumper, Chicago now ranks as the 11th priciest city to rent in the U.S.

Crystal Chen, a spokesperson for Zumper, highlighted the significant increases, noting that Chicago’s one-bedroom annual rate has seen nearly an 18% increase, making it the third largest in the country.

"One beds are currently at $2,270, up over 17% year over year, and two beds are at $2,700, up about 13% year over year," Chen said. She attributed part of the increase to a lower rental vacancy rate and a limited number of new rentals hitting the market.

"So over the last five years, Chicago’s rental inventory has increased about five, five and a half percent. Meanwhile, the national average is around 10 percent," Chen explained. "The greatest addition of inventory was in the Loop, which has a lot of luxury buildings, and that could be fueling the high asking rents as well."

Another factor driving more people to the rental market is the high interest and mortgage rates, which are keeping potential homebuyers on the sidelines.

"That’s likely keeping a lot of people from buying, so there are more renters in the market, fueling more competition and demand," Chen said.

Donna Rasmussen, with the Consumer Counseling Service of Northern Illinois, said that many people around Chicago are struggling with rising rent.

"A lot of younger families that might have been buying a house before the rates increased are waiting now for the rates to go down," Rasmussen said. "They’re taking up inventory of the rental apartments that people would normally be able to get into."

Rasmussen’s organization has been busier than ever in recent months, offering assistance to those in need.

"We have a weekly community resource day. The number of people coming to this homeless prevention event has increased drastically," she said. "1,300 people have been helped, and 230 of them were new this year."

So, with rent on the rise, how can you find an affordable housing option?

Rasmussen suggests starting with a deep dive into your monthly expenses.

"Know your pay schedule. Keep a good eye on your checkbook," she advised. "We often find people with multiple streaming services they don’t need."

Another way to save is to consider moving during the winter when fewer people are searching for new rentals.

"Winter is definitely the best time to move if you can," Chen said. "Property owners typically price down units before the holidays."

You might also save by asking building managers about any move-in deals they’re offering.

"Some look-and-lease specials can shave at least a couple hundred dollars off your move-in price," Chen said. "And if you ask the landlord to sign a longer lease to secure a rate, that could make you stand out among the competition."

Rasmussen emphasized the importance of working out your finances before committing to a new place.

"Really think about what you can afford when you’re thinking about moving," she said. "If you’re not sure, don’t wing it. See somebody who can help you."

The bottom line, according to experts: If you find a place you like at the right price, be ready to move quickly. Competition is expected to remain high through at least the fall of this year, and so are those higher rent prices.