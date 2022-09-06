Chicago research groups, organizations form virtual lab to understand impact of climate change citywide

A new study aims to take a deeper look at the impact of climate change in Chicago neighborhoods.

Research groups and organizations citywide are coming together to form the Urban Integrated Field Laboratories.

Officials say $25 million in funding will go to the virtual lab.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

It will be led by the Argonne National Laboratory.

The lab will look deep into the impact of climate change, down to individual streets and blocks.

Community partners in the research include the Greater Chatham Initiative and the Puerto Rican Agenda.