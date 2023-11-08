Chicago-area residents raise concerns over tax increases amid inflation

Representative Martin McLaughlin, who serves the district encompassing Cook, Kane, McHenry, and Lake Counties, has voiced concerns regarding recent tax increases and their impact on the community.

Residents in his district have reportedly seen tax bills rise by 15% to 30% this year, a significant burden while the nation grapples with soaring inflation rates.

McLaughlin questioned the responsible use of tax dollars, asserting that the government frequently collects taxes for services not yet rendered. He criticized the practice of creating a "rainy-day fund" for future use, asserting that it is unjustifiable when there are pressing needs in the present. He described this approach as highly unethical and likened it to fiscal malpractice.

In response to these concerns, McLaughlin is advocating for the establishment of a new State Office of Fiscal Responsibility and Reform. This proposed entity would focus on enhancing the state's budgeting procedures and managing the financial resources of hardworking Illinois residents more efficiently to better serve the state's residents.