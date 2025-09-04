Chicago residents still reeling from floods as federal aid hangs in the balance

The Brief Severe flooding from August 16–19 left homes in Archer Heights, Englewood, Gage Park, and other parts of Cook County damaged by water and mold, with residents still seeking answers and aid. Joint assessment teams from FEMA, IEMA, the SBA, and local agencies are surveying damage, a key step toward unlocking federal disaster relief; local leaders stress the need to put politics aside. Officials warn of potential scams targeting storm survivors as assessments continue, while concerns remain that political tensions could slow federal aid to affected families.



When disaster hits, it leaves more than just destruction – it raises questions. People in Chicago’s Archer Heights and other neighborhoods throughout the city are still drying out from severe flooding that hit August 16-19.

In Archer Heights, Englewood, Gage Park, and much of Cook County, families are facing mold, ruined homes, and unanswered questions.

As federal teams begin their assessments, many are asking, will politics slow the help they desperately need?

What we know:

Last month’s floods submerged homes and overwhelmed streets, and for some residents, the same issues happened in July as well.

Now, joint preliminary damage assessment teams including FEMA, IEMA, the SBA, and local emergency officials are going door-to-door, surveying what the storms left behind.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman, of the 16th Ward, said this is a key step toward unlocking federal aid.

"We cannot get caught up in whatever political wars or political differences that are going on between the mayor, the governor and president – time out for that. We need help," Coleman said. "We needed assistance, and we need for those to declare this as a national disaster so that we can help those homeowners. The 80-year-old mother that I saw today who, had four inches of water in her basement, that had human feces riding around literally floating in her basement."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle have both issued formal disaster proclamations.

But behind the scenes, some worry that tension between Chicago and the current presidential administration could delay desperately needed relief.

"I would hope that the federal government would not use aid for the families in the city of Chicago as a weapon," Johnson said. "We're going to do our part. We have a strong federal delegation that has advocated fiercely. We appreciate the efforts of Congressman Garcia as well. You know, but again, what we know is that the federal government has a responsibility to react affirmatively."

What's next:

As crews assess damage through Sunday, the city is urging residents to cooperate but also to be cautious.

The Office of Emergency Management warns that scammers sometimes pose as officials to take advantage of storm survivors.