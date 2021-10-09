Expand / Collapse search

Chicago residents warned about robbers with guns targeting people in River North

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
River North
FOX 32 Chicago

Increased River North crime prompts call for more police officers

After the recent influx in violent crime in the heart of downtown, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins is calling for more police manpower.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about about armed robberies in River North.

Police said that on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5, someone was robbed on West Ontario.

On Friday, Oct. 8, in the evening, someone was robbed on West Erie.

The robbers are described as young men wearing black clothing.

If you have information, call Chicago police at (312) 744-8263.

Man shot, 2 others robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents in River North

7 armed robberies reported in Streeterville, River North in the last 2 weeks

19-year-old charged with attacking, robbing 2 men in River North

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Three armed robberies reported within minutes and blocks of each other in River North

FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports...