Chicago residents warned about robbers with guns targeting people in River North

Chicago police are warning residents about about armed robberies in River North.

Police said that on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5, someone was robbed on West Ontario.

On Friday, Oct. 8, in the evening, someone was robbed on West Erie.

The robbers are described as young men wearing black clothing.

If you have information, call Chicago police at (312) 744-8263.

Man shot, 2 others robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents in River North

7 armed robberies reported in Streeterville, River North in the last 2 weeks

19-year-old charged with attacking, robbing 2 men in River North

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP