Chicago BBQ restaurant named James Beard Award winner
CHICAGO - A Chicago barbecue restaurant was named a winner of one of the most prestigious awards in the food industry.
Lem’s Bar-B-Q was one of six recipients of the James Beard Foundation’s 2025 America’s Classics Award in the restaurant and chefs category.
The award is given to locally-owned restaurants with a "timeless appeal," according to the foundation.
A 70-year legacy
What we know:
Lem’s Bar-B-Q was started in 1954 on Chicago’s South Side by brothers Myles and Bruce Lemons.
Then in 1968, James B. Lemons opened a second location in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.
The restaurant continues to be a cornerstone of Chicago’s culinary scene, according to the James Beard Foundation.
Lem’s is known for its rib tips, hot links and secret sauce.
James’ youngest daughter, Carmen, with the help of her friend Lynn and nephews Billy and Kameron, have continued on the legacy and "a deep commitment to their community."
The other winners included
- The Pioneer Saloon in Ketchum, Idaho
- Sullivan's Castle Island in Boston, Massachusetts
- Lucky Wishbone in Anchorage, Alaska
- Dooky Chase in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Gaido's in Galveston, Texas
The winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 16.
What they're saying:
Foundation officials praised the winners for such a prestigious honor.
"Congratulations to this year’s America’s Classics Award winners on this incredible achievement, and to our 2025 Restaurant and Chef Award subcommittee members for their thoughtful selection of these beloved restaurants," said Dawn Padmore, vice president of awards at the James Beard Foundation, in a statement.
The foundation also highlighted the regional diversity and local impact of the winners.
"Independent restaurants play a crucial role in our local economies, and through the America’s Classics Award, we get to celebrate the remarkable establishments that have served as cherished pillars of culture, community, and good food for decades," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation, in a statement. "It is an honor to recognize this year’s winners, who reflect the rich depth and breadth of American food culture, and who will surely continue to have a positive impact for years to come."
Each year, restaurants are recommended for the award and a subcommittee is tasked with considering all nominees. To be eligible for the award, an establishment must have been open for at least 10 years.