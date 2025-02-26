Chicago BBQ restaurant named James Beard Award winner

The Brief A Chicago restaurant was named one of the winners of the prestigious James Beard Awards. Lem's Bar-B-Q was one of six recipients in the restaurants and chefs category. The restaurant was started by two brothers in 1954 on Chicago's South Side.



A Chicago barbecue restaurant was named a winner of one of the most prestigious awards in the food industry.

Lem’s Bar-B-Q was one of six recipients of the James Beard Foundation’s 2025 America’s Classics Award in the restaurant and chefs category.

The award is given to locally-owned restaurants with a "timeless appeal," according to the foundation.

A 70-year legacy

What we know:

Lem’s Bar-B-Q was started in 1954 on Chicago’s South Side by brothers Myles and Bruce Lemons.

Then in 1968, James B. Lemons opened a second location in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

The restaurant continues to be a cornerstone of Chicago’s culinary scene, according to the James Beard Foundation.

Lem’s is known for its rib tips, hot links and secret sauce.

James’ youngest daughter, Carmen, with the help of her friend Lynn and nephews Billy and Kameron, have continued on the legacy and "a deep commitment to their community."

The other winners included

The Pioneer Saloon in Ketchum, Idaho

Sullivan's Castle Island in Boston, Massachusetts

Lucky Wishbone in Anchorage, Alaska

Dooky Chase in New Orleans, Louisiana

Gaido's in Galveston, Texas

The winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 16.

What they're saying:

Foundation officials praised the winners for such a prestigious honor.

"Congratulations to this year’s America’s Classics Award winners on this incredible achievement, and to our 2025 Restaurant and Chef Award subcommittee members for their thoughtful selection of these beloved restaurants," said Dawn Padmore, vice president of awards at the James Beard Foundation, in a statement.

The foundation also highlighted the regional diversity and local impact of the winners.

"Independent restaurants play a crucial role in our local economies, and through the America’s Classics Award, we get to celebrate the remarkable establishments that have served as cherished pillars of culture, community, and good food for decades," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation, in a statement. "It is an honor to recognize this year’s winners, who reflect the rich depth and breadth of American food culture, and who will surely continue to have a positive impact for years to come."

Each year, restaurants are recommended for the award and a subcommittee is tasked with considering all nominees. To be eligible for the award, an establishment must have been open for at least 10 years.