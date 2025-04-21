Expand / Collapse search

Chicago restaurant stabbings: Woman charged in attack that left 2 wounded

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  April 21, 2025 8:28am CDT
Calumet Heights
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Maria Gates, 22, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after a stabbing inside a restaurant on Chicago’s Far South Side. 
    • A 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were injured in the attack, which happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. 
    • Gates and another woman were later taken into custody after arriving at a hospital with injuries.

CHICAGO - A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing two people inside a restaurant Saturday night on the city’s Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

Chicago restaurant stabbings

The backstory:

Maria Gates, 22, was arrested early Friday morning in the 2000 block of East 95th Street, where the incident took place. 

Police said she stabbed a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman around 12:30 a.m. in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The man was cut on his chin and refused medical treatment, while the woman suffered a facial laceration and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. 

Gates and another woman, also injured, self-transported to Trinity Hospital, where they were both listed in fair condition. Gates was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Gates, of Humboldt Park, is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Monday. Area detectives continue to investigate.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.

Calumet HeightsSouth DeeringNews