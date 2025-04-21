Chicago restaurant stabbings: Woman charged in attack that left 2 wounded
CHICAGO - A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing two people inside a restaurant Saturday night on the city’s Far South Side, according to Chicago police.
Maria Gates, 22, was arrested early Friday morning in the 2000 block of East 95th Street, where the incident took place.
Police said she stabbed a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman around 12:30 a.m. in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.
The man was cut on his chin and refused medical treatment, while the woman suffered a facial laceration and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
Gates and another woman, also injured, self-transported to Trinity Hospital, where they were both listed in fair condition. Gates was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.
Gates, of Humboldt Park, is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Monday. Area detectives continue to investigate.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.