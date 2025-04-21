Chicago restaurant stabbings: Woman charged in attack that left 2 wounded

The Brief Maria Gates, 22, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after a stabbing inside a restaurant on Chicago’s Far South Side. A 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were injured in the attack, which happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. Gates and another woman were later taken into custody after arriving at a hospital with injuries.



A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing two people inside a restaurant Saturday night on the city’s Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

Maria Gates, 22, was arrested early Friday morning in the 2000 block of East 95th Street, where the incident took place.

Police said she stabbed a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman around 12:30 a.m. in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The man was cut on his chin and refused medical treatment, while the woman suffered a facial laceration and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Gates and another woman, also injured, self-transported to Trinity Hospital, where they were both listed in fair condition. Gates was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Gates, of Humboldt Park, is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Monday. Area detectives continue to investigate.