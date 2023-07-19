Chicago area restaurants serve up tasty treats for pets

The dog days of summer are here, and that means many local restaurants are aiming to please their loyal, patio customer base, with two legs and four. From the city to the suburbs, some restaurants are taking the doggie bag to the next level.

At Chicago's Andros Taverna in Logan Square, take a seat on the patio and get ready to indulge — your pet that is.

"We have our unseasoned chicken souvlaki here, our grilled lamb chops here, also unseasoned, we have our skewered kalamachi here which is going to be chicken and pork with a little bit of lemon yogurt and olive oil, and of course our wood-fired pita," said Luis Aguilar, Andros Taverna Director of Hospitality.

There are even homemade dog treats made lovingly by restaurant manager Tracey Hansen.

"The restaurant is very friendly in terms of the space you have, so if you do have a dog that is maybe a little more anxious than other dogs, there's plenty of space around the restaurant," Aguilar said.

Joining us on are taste of doggie dining was 3-month-old Godiva, a pup that's currently available for adoption at PAWS Chicago.

In suburban La Grange, the Pooches on the Patio menu at Steak and Vine is filled with sizzling American fare.

"Everybody has dogs, and we didn't want them to have to go home and drop their dog off and then come back and have a nice meal," said Jill Jensen, Steak and Vine General Manager.

Dishes include cooked salmon or ground beef, mixed with brown rice, paired with sweet potato bites. A portion of proceeds go to the Moon Dog Farm, a local rescue started by one of the employees.

"Most of our employees here have dogs and most of them are rescued, and so we feel like we need to give back to the community and give back to those pooches," Jensen said.

Public Landing in Lockport is a fan favorite for their expansive patio and Yapitizers served in a frisbee, with dog biscuits and water.

Craft'd in Plainfield was recommended for their Barkin' Bacon, Bow Wow Burger, and Bird Dog Chicken.

Skoog's Pub and Grille in Utica has their Skoogie Snacks, a burger, chicken, and minnie weenies, each item named after an employee's beloved pooch.

And we can't forget the Barkey Brunch at Cafe Olympic in Crystal Lake, featuring eggs, milk bones, melon, carrot sticks, and a pup cup of whipped cream.