Chicago rideshare drivers targeted in recent carjackings

Police issued an alert for rideshare drivers after a string of carjackings this February on Chicago's West Side.

At least five carjackings were reported in February in the West Garfield Park and Austin neighborhoods, according to police.

In each incident, a person arranges a rideshare trip and then attempts to rob the driver or take control of the vehicle during or after the trip, police said. In two of the carjackings, the suspect was armed.

The robberies and carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

At 2:10 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue

At 12:20 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue

At 1:40 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street

At 9:55 a.m. Feb 9 in the 4800 block of West Maypole Avenue

At 2:10 a.m. Feb 12 in the 700 block of North Cicero Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.