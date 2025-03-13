Chicago River Dyeing 2025: Here's everything you need to know

For over 60 years, Chicago has celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a splash of vibrant green, transforming the Chicago River into a dazzling spectacle.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Chicago River Dyeing and other events happening this holiday weekend.

The backstory:

It all started with a grand idea from Mayor Richard J. Daley, who wanted to turn Lake Michigan green for St. Patrick's Day. When he realized how ambitious of a task that would be, he settled for the more manageable Chicago River, using the same green dye plumbers used to find sewage leaks.

Dig deeper:

Since 1962, the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union has been the mastermind behind the emerald transformation we know today. Using 40 pounds of orange-red vegetable-based powder, boats dump the mixture a quarter mile down the river. The plumbers union says the powder is non-toxic, but the formula remains a secret.

What's next:

This year's dyeing kicks off at 10 a.m. but the fun doesn't stop there. Chicago turns into a playground of festivities all weekend long. From parades and pop-ups to river cruises and bar crawls, there's something to dive into for everyone.

