Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade: Everything you need to know

The Brief Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, stepping off from Columbus and Balbo drives and heading north through Grant Park. The celebration, one of the largest in the country, will feature Irish dancers, marching bands, and colorful floats. Before the parade, Plumbers Local 130 will dye the Chicago River emerald green at 10 a.m., continuing a city tradition since 1962.



Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade is almost here.

Tens of thousands of revelers will pack downtown, clad in emerald green and brimming with Irish pride.

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2025

What we know:

While St. Patrick's Day officially takes place on Monday, March 17, the City of Chicago's parade will step off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade starts at Columbus and Balbo drives, heading north through Grant Park until Monroe Street. It is expected to last roughly three hours.

Spectators will arrive early to find viewing spots behind barricades that line the parade route.

Touted as one of the largest St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the country, the parade will feature The Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band, colorful floats, an abundance of Irish flags, Irish step dancers and marching bands.

The main viewing stand will be located in front of Buckingham Fountain.

The 2025 Grand Marshal of the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade is Mark McManus, general president of United Association.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen is Cara Walsh.

The video below is from FOX 32's coverage of St. Patrick's Day last year

Chicago River dyeing for St. Patrick's Day

Dig deeper:

The Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade will be preceded by the ultra-popular river dyeing at 10 a.m.

Plumbers Local 130 will dye the Chicago River a brilliant emerald green west of Columbus Drive and east of Orleans Street.

The tradition draws thousands of people to the riverfront and dates back to 1962. The dye is harmless to wildlife and lasts for roughly five hours of selfie-snapping pleasure. A tint of green can still be seen days after the dyeing takes place.

The best views of the river dyeing are along the riverfront between State and Columbus. The lower riverwalk will be closed to spectators who will line upper Wacker Drive to get a better view of the festivities.

Several river cruises are available for those looking to get an up-close and personal look at the river.