Chicago state lawmaker launches bid for Congressional seat

State Sen. Robert Peters, a Democrat from Chicago, announced his campaign for a U.S. House seat representing parts of the city’s South Side and southern suburbs in the 2026 midterm election.

The seat representing the 2nd Congressional District is currently occupied by U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, a Democrat who recently announced she’s running for an open U.S. Senate seat.

What we know:

Peters, a Chicago South Side native, has served in the state legislature since 2019. His district includes a large portion of the Chicago lakeshore from the city’s downtown area to the far South Side.

He framed his campaign for Congress as a pledge to be "a champion for working people and a fighter against the Trump agenda."

During his time in Springfield, Peters has pushed for criminal justice system reforms like the end of cash bail and limiting the reasons why someone charged with a crime can be held in jail.

The 2nd Congressional District stretches from Chicago’s South Side down to the east central region of the state near Danville.

Multiple Illinois Congressional seats could be open during the 2026 cycle as Kelly and northwest suburban Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi are running for the Senate. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who represents much of the northern suburbs, announced she will retire after this term.

Representative Robin Kelly, a Democrat from Illinois, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The moves could be crucial as Democrats are expected to take back the House of Representatives in the 2026 election as the party out of power tends to flip at least one chamber of Congress during the midterms.

What they're saying:

Peters attacked President Donald Trump and his administration in his campaign announcement.

"I’m running for Congress to take on the billionaires in charge of Washington and to build a government that delivers for the people," Peters said in a statement. "Donald Trump and Elon Musk are taking a wrecking ball to our fundamental rights, and we need a proven fighter in Congress to stand up to them and their extremist followers."