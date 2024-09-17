Chicago spot ranks high among top 50 U.S. pizzerias

The Brief Robert's Pizza and Dough Company in Chicago has been ranked the 10th best pizzeria in the United States by the 50 Top Pizza guide. The guide named Una Pizza Napoletana in New York as the top pizzeria in the country. Chicago was well-represented on the list, with seven pizzerias making the guide.



A Chicago pizzeria has earned a spot among the top 10 in the United States and the top 50 in the world.

Robert's Pizza and Dough Company, located at 465 N. McClurg Court in Streeterville, was ranked 10th on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2024 list, which highlights the best pizzerias in the country.

The top honor went to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York, with Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco and Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia rounding out the top three.

Chicago’s recognition on the list showcases the city’s growing reputation as a pizza destination, with a total of seven pizzerias featured in the guide.

The annual rankings by 50 Top Pizza are the result of anonymous inspections conducted across the country, focusing on factors such as the quality of the final product and overall customer experience.

Robert's in Chicago also received the Performance of the Year award, and earned the number 50 spot for best pizzerias in the world.

Worth noting: Jimmy's Pizza Cafe in Ravenswood ranked number 9 on the list of best pizza slices in the U.S.