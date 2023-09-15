Chicago Salmonella outbreak linked to NW Side restaurant

At least 20 cases of salmonellosis have been traced back to a restaurant in Avondale, according ot the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).

The CDPH and the state's health department are investigating a Salmonella outbreak connected to food prepared from a taqueria in Carniceria Guanajuato located at 3140 N California Avenue.

Salmonella is a bacteria that is a common cause of foodborne illness. The symptoms usually last 4 to 7 days and most people recover without any treatment.

However, 10 people have been hospitalized due to recent exposure.

Carniceria Guanajuato voluntarily closed the taqueria on Sept. 8 and is working with CDPH to figure out the source.

The CDPH is warning anyone who has purchased prepared food from the taqueria or the prepared food section of the grocery store since Aug. 29 that they may have been exposed to Salmonella.