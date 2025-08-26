Chicago scooter shooting: Teen charged with attempted murder

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was arrested this week and charged with attempted murder, robbery, and aggravated battery. Police say he shot another 17-year-old during a robbery July 13 in West Ridge while riding an electric scooter. The victim was critically injured and taken to St. Francis Hospital.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another teen during a robbery last month on Chicago’s North Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said the suspect was arrested Monday in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue. He faces felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and armed robbery with a firearm.

The backstory:

On July 13, police say the suspect, who was riding an electric scooter, approached another 17-year-old boy in the 2100 block of West Granville Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.

He then allegedly showed a gun, demanded the victim’s belongings, and fired at him before leaving the scene on the scooter.

The victim was shot in the upper body and left forearm and taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. It's unclear how he's doing now.