Chicago crime: 1 killed, 7 injured in shootings overnight

A driver was killed and seven other people were wounded by gunfire across Chicago overnight.

Chicago police say between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., there were nine shooting incidents reported.

An unidentified male was found in a vehicle that struck a fence and a tree in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue just after midnight with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Police say seven other people were injured at the following times and locations:

A 40-year-old woman was shot at a gathering in a residence in the 6500 block of South Langley Avenue at 8:45 p.m.

At 9:10 p.m., a 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue. The shots were first by an occupant of a black sedan.

A 61-year-old man was shot in the leg by someone he knew inside a home in the 300 block of West Marquette Road at 9:49 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was driving in the 2300 block of West 45th Street just after 10 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

A 24-year-old man was shot inside a third-floor apartment in the 7100 block of South Merrill Avenue at 10:45 p.m.

At 11:06 p.m., a 53-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of 106th Street when he was shot multiple times.

A 25-year-old man was shot while driving in the 3300 block of West 60th Street at 3 a.m.

There was a shooting at a business during a robbery in the Back of the Yards at 8:49 p.m., but no injuries were reported.

Chicago police are investigating these incidents.