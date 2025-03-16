Chicago shootings: 4 people hurt in separate overnight incidents

Four people were shot in separate incidents across Chicago between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The victims ranged in age from 9 to 44, according to Chicago police.

Hyde Park shooting:

A 9-year-old boy was shot and injured in the Hyde Park neighborhood late Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of South East End in Hyde Park, police said.

The boy entered a room inside where he got a hold of a gun. A man inside the home tried to get the gun from the boy when it went off and hit the boy in the leg.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. He was later taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

It was also unclear if any charges would be filed in connection with the incident.

Near North Side shooting:

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue in the Near North Side neighborhood around 2:30 a.m.

They found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated by paramedics and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

Austin shooting:

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue in Austin around 2:30 a.m.

While in that area, they received another call of a person who had been shot arriving to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Officers went to the hospital where a 29-year-old man was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

He was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Englewood shooting:

A 26-year-old man was in a car when it was stopped at a stop sign in the 6100 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

The victim had a graze wound to his head. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The white SUV fled the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.