2 killed, 12 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Fourteen people were wounded, two fatally, in Chicago gun violence Monday.

Two men were fatally shot Monday afternoon inside Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The two were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when two gunmen approached and opened fire just after 3 p.m., Chicago police said.

Antwon Gee, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest while Devel Syomonjones, 34, was struck in the chest and head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hours earlier, three people were also wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park.

They were standing near the street at Springfield Avenue and Thomas Street when two men got out of a vehicle and opened fire around 12:40 p.m., police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, police and fire officials said.

One person was shot in the hip and taken to Stroger Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. Another person was shot in the leg, and a third person was shot in the arm, he said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police radio transmissions indicated the youngest victim, 16, was shot 11 times and was in critical condition. The other victims were 17 and 30 years old, according to the unconfirmed radio chatter.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Monday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

He was near the street about 4 p.m. in the 5300 block of West School Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the lower back, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Monday night, a person was critically wounded during a shooting at a gas station in South Shore.

About 7:15 p.m., a male was sitting in a parked vehicle at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he got into an argument with a female, police said.

The male got out of the vehicle and the female fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said.

The male then drove himself to the 6000 block of South Cornell Avenue and struck a vehicle in traffic, police said. Paramedics arrived and transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At least seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.