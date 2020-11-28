Chicago shoppers embrace Small Business Saturday

It's Small Business Saturday, a time to celebrate and support local stores in our communities, especially those that closed down during the shutdown earlier this year.

Small businesses are a great part of Chicago’s fabric. And while most businesses have taken a huge hit due to the pandemic, business owners were grateful for the support received on Saturday.

"A purchase from one of these stores means a lot more to them. Every dollar counts," shopper Maggie Johnson said.

It was a day to show your local small business just how much you care.



Hundreds of shoppers went door-to-door in Lincoln Square Saturday ready to spend a lot of cash.

Johnson grew up in the area and couldn’t wait to show her boyfriend all the unique finds.

“These stores are owned by real people that really need the money during this time of year, and can carry really specialized gifts for the people in your life,” Johnson said.

Enjoy Lincoln Square was closed for three months because of the coronavirus. Long-time patrons adore their specialty mugs, puzzles and so much more.

Store manager Dena Pavlovic says they have the best greeting cards around.

“This is what keep us open, that’s what we’re fighting to do, just stay open,” said Pavlovic.

According to IllinoisPolicy.org, 11,200 businesses have closed statewide because of COVID-19.

As a result, long lines today truly made a difference.

“When people come out and they're happy and they're just like, 'we're so glad you're still open and you know please stay around,' it gets you through the day,” Pavlovic said.

You can still support these businesses even if you can’t afford to shop right now by sharing their social media posts online.