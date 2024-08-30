Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: Fans flock to witness Clark-Reese showdown

The Brief The Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game at Wintrust Arena, featuring Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, became the most expensive WNBA game on record, with ticket prices reflecting the intense demand driven by their highly anticipated rookie rivalry. Fans from across the country, including those from New Orleans, cleared their schedules and paid premium prices to witness the final regular-season showdown between Clark and Reese, highlighting the growing popularity and impact of these rising stars on the league. The game also featured the WNBA's first-ever Barbie® Game Night, a celebration of female athletes, and included a panel discussion on empowering women in leadership, further emphasizing the league's commitment to promoting and investing in women's sports.



In a game that shattered WNBA ticket records, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese went head-to-head on the court – for the last time as rookies in the regular season.

The Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game played at Wintrust Arena was the hottest ticket in town Friday night – in part, due to the red-hot rivalry between Clark and Reese.

"The crowd alone, that’s what’s changing everything, and everybody wants to see ‘em," said Shelia Taylor, a fan.

The rivalry has been years in the making and is contributing to record-breaking ticket prices in the league.

"Caitlin Clark puts on a show, Angel Reese puts on a show, it’s going to be a great night," said RaeShonda Barnes, another fan.

Fans of all ages – from near and far – cleared their calendars to watch the matchup play out.

"I’m from New Orleans," said Taylor, who traveled to the Windy City with her daughter to attend the game.

It's the most expensive WNBA game on record with the average ticket costing $385, according to ticketing technology company Logitix.

Meanwhile, on StubHub, the priciest seat cashed out at $2,800.

Friday’s sellout game celebrated female athletes. In partnership with Mattel, the Chicago Sky hosted the WNBA’s first-ever Barbie® Game Night.

"We like Reesey, but I’m in love with Caitlin," said Taylor.

"I like Angel Reese," said MiMi Sinkuler.

Karla Davis Luster, who was decked out for the ‘pink carpet,' attended a previous Sky-Fever game and describes the energy as electric.

"Little girls watching that, that’s something that they want to model after, so I think it’s been just a great thing with the players that have entered this year, they’ve inspired a lot of young girls," said Davis Luster.

Young fans – and basketball players – were brimming with excitement as they entered the arena.

"They have a good relationship with each other, and they know how to work as a team," said Sinkuler.

"Caitlin Clark and all these other players changed the WNBA and it’s just so inspiring," said Lexi Hamilton.

For Airiana Tamez, Reese is her favorite player, but she also looks to others to improve her own game.

"Chennedy Carter, she’s a really good player and fun to watch because she knows how to move on the court, and she’s a point guard and I know how to play like that," said Tamez.

In keeping with Friday’s theme, prior to the game, a panel discussion was held about empowering female leaders and investing in women's sports.

It featured Chicago Sky’s Elizabeth Williams, Meghan Morgan from Girls in the Game, Amy Potter from BMO, Lincoln Road’s Ann Drake and Helon Hammond of United Airlines.