Boy, 16, shot in the chest inside South Side home

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest during a fight inside a South Side home Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was in his house in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue around 9:25 p.m. when he got in a fight with a man he knew.

The male offender pulled out a handgun during the fight and fired at the victim.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police arrested the suspect but did not recover the handgun.

Area two detectives are investigating the shooting.