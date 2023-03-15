Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 16, shot in the chest inside South Side home

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest during a fight inside a South Side home Tuesday night. 

Police say the victim was in his house in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue around 9:25 p.m. when he got in a fight with a man he knew. 

The male offender pulled out a handgun during the fight and fired at the victim. 

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police arrested the suspect but did not recover the handgun. 

Area two detectives are investigating the shooting. 