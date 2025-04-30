Chicago-area store owner convicted of defrauding low-income food program

The Brief A Chicago-area convenience store owner was convicted of defrauding a federal program meant to help feed women and children. Prosecutors said Hassan Abdellatif and a co-defendant defrauded the program out of more than $6.5 million.



A Chicago-area convenience store owner was convicted in federal court of defrauding a low-income food program meant for women and children out of at least $6.5 million.

What we know:

A jury convicted Hassan Abdellatif, 36, also known as "Eric," on Monday of two counts of wire fraud, fraudulently obtaining government benefits, and two counts of willfully failing to file corporate tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Prosecutors said Abdellatif, who owned or operated multiple stores, schemed with eight other store owners or workers to fraudulently redeem checks from the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

WIC is a federal program aimed at providing nutritious food to moderate and low-income families with children up to 5 years of age.

Abdellatif and the others knowingly allowed customers to provide their WIC checks as payment for ineligible items at their stores, often at inflated prices, prosecutors said.

He and his co-defendant redeemed more than $6.5 million in WIC checks at two of their stores alone before law enforcement shut down the scheme.

Investigators found that 10 stores were involved in the scheme and collectively redeemed more than $19 million in WIC checks over eight years. Eight other co-defendants pleaded guilty prior to Abdellatif’s trial.

What's next:

Abdellatif is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.