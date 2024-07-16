Chicago storm damage: Photos, videos capture severe weather aftermath

Thunderstorms and severe winds hammered the Chicago area, as the National Weather Service issued 15 tornado warnings Monday night.

Massive trees were uprooted and fell on homes in the northwest and southwest suburbs of Chicago.

One woman was killed in Northwest Indiana after a tree fell on her home in Cedar Lake, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

A couple from Joliet recounted their experience hiding in their basement as a tree fell on the back of their home.

Photos and videos have captured debris, crushed cars and homes and downed power lines.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Tree falls on new car in Joliet

ComEd was working to restore power to thousands of people Tuesday morning. Strong winds knocked down several power lines in the city and the suburbs. One was still blocking traffic on Columbus Drive near Monroe Street.

Illinois State Police said I-55 south and northbound at Arsenal Road was closed as of 6 a.m. due to power lines on the roadway. The area is expected to be closed for 12-24 hours.

Check back for live updates.