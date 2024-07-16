Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:30 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
11
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:08 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:39 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Cook County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:35 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
from WED 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Kane County, McHenry County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County

Chicago storm damage: Photos, videos capture severe weather aftermath

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 16, 2024 7:12am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Large tree falls down on Joliet teen's new car

A Joliet teenager woke up Tuesday morning to a large tree down on his new car. He's not the only one impacted by storm damage. Debris can be seen up and down several streets in the area.

CHICAGO - Thunderstorms and severe winds hammered the Chicago area, as the National Weather Service issued 15 tornado warnings Monday night. 

Massive trees were uprooted and fell on homes in the northwest and southwest suburbs of Chicago.

One woman was killed in Northwest Indiana after a tree fell on her home in Cedar Lake, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. 

A couple from Joliet recounted their experience hiding in their basement as a tree fell on the back of their home. 

Suburban residents recount tree falling on home

A Joliet couple was evaluating the damage to their home Tuesday morning after taking cover in their basement the night before. Strong winds sheared off countless tree branches and spread debris throughout their neighborhood.

Photos and videos have captured debris, crushed cars and homes and downed power lines. 

Image 1 of 8

Tree falls on new car in Joliet

ComEd was working to restore power to thousands of people Tuesday morning. Strong winds knocked down several power lines in the city and the suburbs. One was still blocking traffic on Columbus Drive near Monroe Street. 

Illinois State Police said I-55 south and northbound at Arsenal Road was closed as of 6 a.m. due to power lines on the roadway. The area is expected to be closed for 12-24 hours. 

Check back for live updates.