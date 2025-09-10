Chicago, more suburbs issue warnings about possible ICE activity

The Brief Several local communities are warning residents of possible increased ICE activity following signals from the Trump administration. Cities including Chicago, Skokie, Bolingbrook, Evanston, and Maywood are highlighting immigrant rights resources and reaffirming commitments to state laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Officials are encouraging residents to stay informed, prepare family safety plans, and use hotlines for legal and emergency support.



Chicago and its suburbs are rolling out new resources and warnings for residents after signals from the Trump administration about ramped-up federal immigration enforcement in the area.

City of Chicago

What we know:

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced last week that Chicago is expanding its "Know Your Rights" and "Family Preparedness" campaigns.

"My administration will not allow our communities to be consumed by fear and uncertainty. We will continue to provide updated information so that all of the families of Chicago are prepared," Johnson said in a statement.

The initiatives include printable and fillable preparedness packets, infographics and guides with trusted resources and community contacts, and weekly workshops to help families create safety and communication plans. The city also launched an upgraded immigrant and refugee rights website.

Chicago suburbs

Skokie, Bolingbrook, Evanston, and Maywood have echoed similar messages, reminding residents of their rights under Illinois law and pointing to legal aid hotlines, community resources, and village services.

Skokie officials emphasized the village’s compliance with the Illinois TRUST Act, which bars local police from enforcing federal immigration law.

"The Village of Skokie values inclusion, dignity and respect for all, and is committed to providing safe access to Village services and protecting the rights of all who live in our community," the village said.

SKOKIE RESOURCES

Bolingbrook leaders said their police department does not question immigration status during routine stops and does not notify ICE without a federal judicial warrant.

"The Bolingbrook Police Department is dedicated to building trust within our community and will not waste resources eroding it," BPD said.

Evanston warned of possible ICE presence and urged residents to use the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights hotline (855-435-7693) to report sightings.

EVANSTON RESOURCES

"In Evanston, we welcome our immigrant and refugee neighbors and protect each other," the city said. "We will do all we can to safeguard our community and keep Evanston families together."

City leaders stressed that Evanston police officers will continue to wear clearly marked uniforms or vests to distinguish themselves from federal agents. Residents who encounter suspicious or unmarked individuals claiming to be law enforcement are urged to call 911 or file a complaint with the Evanston Police Department.

Police take security measures as protesters gather outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility at 1930 Beach St. in Broadview, demanding its closure in Illinois, United States, on September 05, 2025. The site serves as a prima Expand

Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker said the village stands "united with Illinois and Cook County" and stressed that "uninvited, unwanted and unjustified" visits from ICE are not welcome.

"Together, we will ensure that no show of force is stronger than a united community," Booker said.

The backstory:

The warning comes as President Donald Trump has renewed his focus on Chicago, repeatedly citing violent crime as justification for tougher federal intervention.

Over the weekend, Trump pointed to recent shootings in Chicago and doubled down on plans to target immigration enforcement. He also defended a Truth Social post featuring an AI-generated image of himself styled as a Vietnam War movie character with the caption "Chipocalypse Now," a post that critics said threatened deportations and military action in the city.

When pressed, Trump said his administration’s approach was about "cleaning up cities," not war. Still, he has suggested deploying the National Guard to Chicago, calling it "a mess."

Local leaders say such rhetoric has fueled fear among immigrant families.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights reported that ICE vehicles were seen parked outside the Cook County Courthouse.

"During this time of uncertainty and fear, it is critical to maintain a strong sense of community, as well as provide accurate information," the City of Evanston said, adding they will continue to share updates and "well-sourced information from credible sources" as it becomes available.

Operation Midway Blitz

The Department of Homeland Security launched Operation Midway Blitz on Monday, an effort to crack down on undocumented immigrants in Chicago and Illinois.

The operation was launched in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed this year in a hit-and-run car crash with a Guatemalan man who was in the country illegally.

"This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets," a tweet from the department read.