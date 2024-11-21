Chicago's tallest Christmas tree makes grand debut

Exactly one week until Thanksgiving, the city is transforming into a winter wonderland—not only due to Thursday’s timely snowfall, but also because holiday festivities are officially in full swing!

In less than 48 hours, Michigan Avenue will be aglow with dazzling lights and the spirit of the season, but on Thursday, it was the city’s tallest Christmas tree that was taking center stage.

Standing 50-feet tall, the 900 North Michigan Shops are now illuminated by the spectacular display.

During its annual event, Illuminate 900, the spectacle brought a twinkle to the eyes of all.

"You can feel how everybody is so tuned into this!" said Candace Jordan, media personality. "First of all, I have never seen a Christmas tree I didn't like, and this one, at 50 feet, is maybe one of my very favorites."

Hundreds of people packed the party, which featured performances and special guests, including Old Saint Nick.

"I have been on the host committee since it started in 2016, and every year this event gets bigger and better and bolder and more festive than ever before," Jordan said.

Plus, proceeds from the six-story-high event benefit Make-A-Wish.

Selected by Make-A-Wish, Kosta Godinez did the honors by flipping the switch and transforming the tree into a magical tower of lights!

"Make-A-Wish does a lot of great things for families who have sick children and I’m glad they really thought of us to come here today," said Maria Godinez, Kosta’s mom.

Kosta, who is 8 years old, has battled a brave fight against juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML)—a rare form of chronic leukemia that affects children.

But his mom, Maria, shares the best news they could ask for ahead of the holidays. Right now, Kosta is cancer free.

"He had a stem cell back in July, so they called us and asked if he wanted to light the Christmas tree this year, and we said ‘yes,’" Godinez said. "It's amazing where we are today!"

This Saturday, the Mag Mile will shine bright with the return of the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

Festival Lane will feature activities for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Pioneer Court, followed by the parade, which is set to step off at 5:30 p.m.

If you live or work in the area, expect street closures and delays.