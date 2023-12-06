Chicago taxpayers foot nearly $700M in lawsuit payouts linked to police misconduct since 2000

Chicago taxpayers have shouldered the burden of nearly $700 million in lawsuit payouts against the city since the turn of the millennium.

The substantial sum arises from approximately 300 cases where individuals alleged that Chicago police officers framed them in various criminal activities.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a significant portion of these payouts, totaling $140 million, was allocated to lawyers representing the city. In contrast, over $537 million was disbursed to the plaintiffs involved in the lawsuits.

Civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth expressed concern over the financial implications for the city.

"The city is looking at, easily, a billion-dollar liability over the last 23 years, with plenty more on tap," he told the Sun-Times.