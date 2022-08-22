Chicago Teachers Union to vote on new Covid-19 safety agreement

The Chicago Teachers Union is expected to vote on a new Covid-19 safety agreement later this week.

The passage of the agreement will be the first victory of new CTU President Stacy Davis Gates.

Speaking before the City Club Monday morning, Gates called the "Recovery Year" plan a priority.

The plan continues weekly, in-school testing programs and eases Covid quarantine guidelines per CDC guidance.

Gates says ensuring stability for students and families will begin with building a stronger relationship with district officials.

"We need a partner where we can figure out how to fully fund schools when we have gotten the most money in the history of this nation, and we still have understaffed schools on the South Side right now," Davis Gates said.

The union's new slate of officers and executive board members were sworn in on Sunday at CTU Headquarters.