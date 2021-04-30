Chicago teen charged with 2020 vehicle theft, leading police on high-speed chase in western suburbs

article

A 19-year-old Chicago man was charged with stealing a vehicle from the driveway of a Glen Ellyn home and leading police on a chase through the western suburbs in June 2020.

A black 2016 Lincoln MKX SUV was reported stolen from the driveway of a home in the early morning hours of June 30, 2020, according to the Dupage County State’s Attorney’s office.

About an hour later, officers saw the stolen Lincoln driving in Wheaton, following closely behind a dark-colored sedan, the state’s attorney’s office said. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over both the Lincoln and the dark-colored sedan "fled at a high rate of speed," according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Stop sticks punctured the tires of the Lincoln and two people allegedly exited the SUV and entered the dark-colored sedan, before fleeing, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Officers were unable to stop the SUV but later determined Kenneth Diamond was allegedly the driver of the Lincoln, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Diamond was charged with one count each of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, theft of $10,000 to $100,000, aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer, and burglary to a motor vehicle.

He was ordered held on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance was scheduled for May 24.